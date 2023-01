Hello everyone,

Many thanks to everyone who supported on the first day of the game. There is some feedback in the game about bugs that sometimes affect game progress, although not constantly. These bugs have been fixed with this update.

A new save point has been added to the hospital.

Fixed a bug with the AI ​​in the hospital.

Fixed the issue with opening the door in the hospital.

Added save points to house.

Fixed a bug that prevented progress in the house VHS player.