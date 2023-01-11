 Skip to content

Lichtreich: Willa update for 11 January 2023

Beta 0.92

Build 10296464 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed game crash while encountering cat
  • Fixed some collision errors
  • Fixed bug where player is unable to exit Viper's living room without Book of Mutation
  • Fixed some parallel maps not showing correctly
  • Added missing Alex portraits in some converstations.

