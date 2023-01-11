- Fixed game crash while encountering cat
- Fixed some collision errors
- Fixed bug where player is unable to exit Viper's living room without Book of Mutation
- Fixed some parallel maps not showing correctly
- Added missing Alex portraits in some converstations.
Lichtreich: Willa update for 11 January 2023
Beta 0.92
