Software Inc. update for 11 January 2023

Patch notes for Beta 1.4.3

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes

  • Introduced male pattern baldness
  • Added more coloring options to wind turbine

Fixes

  • Fixed bug that caused all add-on feature multipliers to be wrong, this also resets all factors to 1 for existing projects in save files
  • Optimized despawning of actors in-game to reduce "tearing down" time
  • Fixed undoing cloning room on top of existing not undoing style change
  • Fixed not being able to make tasks show up when loading save if they were all filtered out to begin with
  • Product stock is now deducted later in sales calculation so scripts can kick in beforehand, to fix Digital exclusive music feature

