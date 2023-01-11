Patch notes for Beta 1.4.3

Changes
- Introduced male pattern baldness
- Added more coloring options to wind turbine
Fixes
- Fixed bug that caused all add-on feature multipliers to be wrong, this also resets all factors to 1 for existing projects in save files
- Optimized despawning of actors in-game to reduce "tearing down" time
- Fixed undoing cloning room on top of existing not undoing style change
- Fixed not being able to make tasks show up when loading save if they were all filtered out to begin with
- Product stock is now deducted later in sales calculation so scripts can kick in beforehand, to fix Digital exclusive music feature
Changed files in this update