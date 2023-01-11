Funeral Update Notes - January 11, 2023

 Skip to content

Funeral update for 11 January 2023

Share · View all patches · Build 10296426 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Our latest update for Funeral brings a variety of new bug fixes and improvements to the game.

Update Version 1.1.14

Crowbar placed in more visible location

