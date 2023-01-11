 Skip to content

Xeno Command update for 11 January 2023

V1.3.5 PATCH NOTE

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added new Commands and adjusted Command Setup.
Added new airdrop reinforcements (spawned in random events).
Fixed the glitch of Healing Drone not recovering the shield.
Optimized the display of Xeno Tutorial.

