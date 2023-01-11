Added new Commands and adjusted Command Setup.
Added new airdrop reinforcements (spawned in random events).
Fixed the glitch of Healing Drone not recovering the shield.
Optimized the display of Xeno Tutorial.
V1.3.5 PATCH NOTE
