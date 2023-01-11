It’s fixed! №70

In this digest we would like to tell you about our continuing work on improvements and fixes in the game. You can find information about all updates that have been released in War Thunder on the website special section.

Punching through fences

Many structures in the maps for ground battles serve two purposes: creating a believable environment and providing some cover for the warriors to hide behind. Some destructible structures, however, went above and beyond their purpose and decided to not just hide the fighters but also shield them from fire! Sure, they were destroyed in the process, as they should have, but the enemy that was hiding behind them got a free chance at counterattack instead of deserved damage.

The error has been fixed: feel free to shoot right through fences and structures without fear that some dilapidated shack will impede your attack.

More HMD options

We’re always working on giving the players more options. Soon in air battles "Radar/IRST beyond/within visual range combat” option will be another sensor mode that will be added that allows a helmet-mounted display to be used for target designation.

Note that IR AAM seekers are always controlled via HMD.

Fixing the MiG-29

We’re also improving the new vehicles that have recently been added in the Apex Predators update. In particular we’ve discovered that the R-27R/ER missiles received data link updates from TWS trackfiles, and fixed it. Now the MiG-29 will receive data link updates from hard lock on by the radar only, while the F-14 with its AIM-54 missiles will receive them from both hard lock on and TWS. MiG-29’s seekers will also be disabled as soon as target lock is released.

Saving your camo settings

The recent War Thunder update added an option to customise the condition, scale and rotation of naval camouflage. However, switching between crew slots reset the changes back to default.

We’ve fixed it: rest assured that your camo settings will now not be lost.

Carbon emissions

We live in an age of electric cars and strive to reduce carbon emissions. It might have seemed that the “Assault” mode was setting an example: ground vehicles in that mode suddenly stopped “smoking” at all!

But alas, it was an error: after all, War Thunder is all about realistic vehicles, and these 20th century tanks with internal combustion engines that weren’t too concerned about the environment. So now they’re fuming once again, as they should.

That’s Not All

You’ll find the full list of improvements in the separate changelog - there are many interesting things there. Order of ammo depletion has been adjusted for numerous ground vehicles, the Z-10 helicopter no longer obstructs the view when zoomed in, and the G indicator in cockpit view of the F-16A now displays correct values.

More improvements

For this digest we have prepared a large set of useful fixes and game improvements. Be sure to read the full list below - there are many interesting things.

Once again, many thanks for all your bug reports that you submitted using our special service.

Aircraft

"Radar/IRST beyond/within visual range combat” option now works with the helmet-mounted display.

AD-4 — an issue has been fixed with the missing pylon for the FFAR Mighty Mouse rocket pod on the right wing.

— an issue has been fixed with the missing pylon for the FFAR Mighty Mouse rocket pod on the right wing. Harrier GR.7 — a bug has been fixed that prevented the MAX G indicator to switch off while landing.

— a bug has been fixed that prevented the MAX G indicator to switch off while landing. H ampden TB Mk.I — a bug has been fixed where bombs mounted in the bay were first to drop.

— a bug has been fixed where bombs mounted in the bay were first to drop. Sa.342L Gazelle — a bug has been fixed that caused a mix up of the high and low rate of fire.

— a bug has been fixed that caused a mix up of the high and low rate of fire. Z-10 — the camera zoom position has been adjusted.

— the camera zoom position has been adjusted. F-16A (all versions) — a bug has been fixed that caused incorrect G indication on the HUD in cockpit view (report).

— a bug has been fixed that caused incorrect G indication on the HUD in cockpit view (report). R-27R/ER missiles — a bug has been fixed where missiles received radar correction in TWS mode. Now, the radar correction is available in the lock-on mode only, when the target is unlocked, the seeker disables.

— a bug has been fixed where missiles received radar correction in TWS mode. Now, the radar correction is available in the lock-on mode only, when the target is unlocked, the seeker disables. AN/APG-66 — the default range scale of the radar has been changed from 18.5km to 37km.

— the default range scale of the radar has been changed from 18.5km to 37km. Su-6 - a bug has been fixed where the total overload in the weapon customization menu was rounded to integers that resulted in an incorrect number in the weapon weight overload notification.

Ground vehicles

Sd.Kfz.221 - gear ratios have been adjusted, engine speed increased from 2,600 to 3,600 rpm. Frontal armour has been reduced from 14.5mm to 8mm. Source: Panzer Tracts 13-1 // Die Gepanzerten Radfahrzeuge des Deutschen Heeres

- gear ratios have been adjusted, engine speed increased from 2,600 to 3,600 rpm. Frontal armour has been reduced from 14.5mm to 8mm. Source: Panzer Tracts 13-1 // Die Gepanzerten Radfahrzeuge des Deutschen Heeres Sho’t - an issue with missing parts of the damage model has been solved.

- an issue with missing parts of the damage model has been solved. M64, Sahariano, Churchill Crocodile, M19 (all versions), M42 (all versions), Avenger, Concept 3 NGAC, Sav m/43, Sd.Kfz.251/9, M3A1 (all versions), M3A3 (all versions), M8 Greyhound (all versions), M2 Medium, M3 GMC, Flakpanzer I, Flakpanzer 38, Jagdpanzer 38(t), Pz.35(t), Pz.38(t) A/F, Pz.Sfl.Ic, Sd.Kfz.140/1, VK 45.01 (P), Sd.Kfz.221, Sd.Kfz.234/1, Sd.Kfz.6/2, Flak 37 Sfl. — the order of ammo depletion has been adjusted. Previously, consumption of ammo might not result in the disappearance of ammo rack sections from the damage model.

— the order of ammo depletion has been adjusted. Previously, consumption of ammo might not result in the disappearance of ammo rack sections from the damage model. A bug has been fixed that allows control of the soft-kill active protection system while the gunner is knocked off.

SU-57B — the display of the wheels have been mixed with the x-ray view in battle .

— the display of the wheels have been mixed with the x-ray view in battle . AMX-30 ACRA — animation of the MUC rocket in the info card has been corrected.

— animation of the MUC rocket in the info card has been corrected. Type-75 SPH — a bug of underestimated armour penetration values on the M107 (PF) rounds in comparison with the M107 has been fixed.

— a bug of underestimated armour penetration values on the M107 (PF) rounds in comparison with the M107 has been fixed. 2S3M — a bug of the underestimated armour penetration values of the ZOF25 (RV) in comparison with the ZOF25 has been fixed.

— a bug of the underestimated armour penetration values of the ZOF25 (RV) in comparison with the ZOF25 has been fixed. ITO-90M — generation of the thermal imager of the gunner’s sight has been fixed from 1 to 3 (report)

— generation of the thermal imager of the gunner’s sight has been fixed from 1 to 3 (report) 5.56, 5.8mm machine guns — a bug with missing localization of the ammo belt has been corrected (report)

— a bug with missing localization of the ammo belt has been corrected (report) Destructible objects, such as fences, pillars, etc. will not stop the kinetic rounds anymore.

Naval

U SS Newport News - the year of the ship modification in the vehicle card has been changed from 1962 to 1972.

- the year of the ship modification in the vehicle card has been changed from 1962 to 1972. Letuchiy - Firing sector of the 3rd and 4th main calibre turrets has been corrected.

Customization and achievements

Lübeck - Displaying of the deforming camouflage has been fixed.

- Displaying of the deforming camouflage has been fixed. Resetting of the selected characteristics of the ships camouflages has been fixed.

Missing exhaust of the ground vehicles in the Assault game mode has been fixed.

Other

Winter holidays hangar has been switched off.

