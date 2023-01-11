- [ Add ] Function to unlock Dungeon automatically on Sloth
- [ Fix ] Sliders of Routine (Visual Bug)
- [ Fix ] Description of Shortcut of Sloth Template
- [ Fix ] Bug where total research drops shows the wrong number after offline bonus
- [ Fix ] Visual bug of Mimic's research drop chance on Bestiary. (It didn't affect the game in the previous patch, too)
- [ Modify ] Offline Bonus of Energy Routine
- [ Modify ] Some sentences
Your Chronicle update for 11 January 2023
[ ver2.1.3 ] Bug Fix!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
