Your Chronicle update for 11 January 2023

[ ver2.1.3 ] Bug Fix!

  • [ Add ] Function to unlock Dungeon automatically on Sloth
  • [ Fix ] Sliders of Routine (Visual Bug)
  • [ Fix ] Description of Shortcut of Sloth Template
  • [ Fix ] Bug where total research drops shows the wrong number after offline bonus
  • [ Fix ] Visual bug of Mimic's research drop chance on Bestiary. (It didn't affect the game in the previous patch, too)
  • [ Modify ] Offline Bonus of Energy Routine
  • [ Modify ] Some sentences

