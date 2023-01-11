Description of this update and next update

Thank you very much for your purchase. It would be better if you could write a comment. This update completely distinguishes between Chinese and English display. There will be no more Chinese content under the English page. All of them have been translated. Although most of them are machine translation, I will continue to do translation work in the future. After the next update in China's New Year, I will put the home construction system online

The internal language system of the game has been completely repaired. At present, English is fully supported Reduce monster strength by 10% Increase combat rewards Reward for dropping treasure box increased Store props increase the variety and quantity, and you can buy one consumable at a time Changing roles in the home can get one changing weapon free of charge when interacting with them for the first time in each game. After that, each changing weapon is still 800 Fix problems that sometimes require two clicks of the mouse to confirm