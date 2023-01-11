 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Dragon's Treasure update for 11 January 2023

Description of this update and next update

Share · View all patches · Build 10296206 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you very much for your purchase. It would be better if you could write a comment. This update completely distinguishes between Chinese and English display. There will be no more Chinese content under the English page. All of them have been translated. Although most of them are machine translation, I will continue to do translation work in the future. After the next update in China's New Year, I will put the home construction system online

  1. The internal language system of the game has been completely repaired. At present, English is fully supported

  2. Reduce monster strength by 10%

  3. Increase combat rewards

  4. Reward for dropping treasure box increased

  5. Store props increase the variety and quantity, and you can buy one consumable at a time

  6. Changing roles in the home can get one changing weapon free of charge when interacting with them for the first time in each game. After that, each changing weapon is still 800

  7. Fix problems that sometimes require two clicks of the mouse to confirm

Changed files in this update

Depot 2237801
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link