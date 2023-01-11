- Added weapon crafting system and five new weapons, added attribute attack refining to weapons, and can now add different attribute ores to your weapons to make weapons have attribute attacks.
- Increase the drop of ore in the tower, the ore is divided into four types of common, ice ore, fire ore, bloodsucking ore.
- Added magic management, now you can customize the magic you want to bring on the spell exchange interface (time magic mandatory equipment).
- Add the 41st floor of the tower Black Flame Demon Dragon.
- Add more tips for beginners.
- Increase the upper limit of the backpack compartment.
Magicians And Monsters update for 11 January 2023
Update:
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update