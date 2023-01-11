 Skip to content

Magicians And Monsters update for 11 January 2023

Update:

Share · View all patches · Build 10296203 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Added weapon crafting system and five new weapons, added attribute attack refining to weapons, and can now add different attribute ores to your weapons to make weapons have attribute attacks.
  2. Increase the drop of ore in the tower, the ore is divided into four types of common, ice ore, fire ore, bloodsucking ore.
  3. Added magic management, now you can customize the magic you want to bring on the spell exchange interface (time magic mandatory equipment).
  4. Add the 41st floor of the tower Black Flame Demon Dragon.
  5. Add more tips for beginners.
  6. Increase the upper limit of the backpack compartment.

