Update 0.01.0495:
- Fixed bug where player would not receive item from completing Session Quests in Hardcore Mode.
- Expanded reward pool for session quests in Hardcore Mode.
- Shader optimization.
- Post process optimization.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Update 0.01.0495:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update