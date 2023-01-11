 Skip to content

Last Group Out update for 11 January 2023

Update 0.01.0495

Update 0.01.0495

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update 0.01.0495:

  • Fixed bug where player would not receive item from completing Session Quests in Hardcore Mode.
  • Expanded reward pool for session quests in Hardcore Mode.
  • Shader optimization.
  • Post process optimization.

Changed files in this update

