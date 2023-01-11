Update v0.0.8: QB Runs and Scrambles

This is a smaller patch as I've been sick the past week, but has some super exciting improvements to how QBs run and, for the first time, scramble out of pass plays.

Now there are two new sections to the offensive game plan page: "QB Run Tendency" and "QB Scramble Tendency". Here you can configure how often to call designed QB runs (and option runs), as well as how much to encourage your QB to scramble out of pass plays. There's an option to Auto-determine for both, which will smartly set both to an amount that respects your QB's running ability.

Additionally, I've added the Pistol Wing and Pistol Weak I formations to the game. These are available in all playbooks for now, and include some fun plays like the Triple Option. With these additions and the changes to QB Run settings, you can finally let your QBs free and run for thousand yard seasons!

I've also made some bug fixes and adjustments, you can see all changes below.

Full list of changes:

Added QB scrambling, so QBs will take off and run if they evade a sack or are deep in their progression

Added QB Run and Scramble tendencies to game settings

Added Pistol Wing and Pistol Weak I formations

Adjust draft scores for QBs, WRs, and Ks

Adjust award scores to be more realistic

Fixed bug where not all playbooks had access to Hail Mary play

Fixed bug where recruits would commit before being in "Will commit soon" stage

Thanks for playing!