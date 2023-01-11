 Skip to content

SRPG Studio update for 11 January 2023

Dark Mode has been implemented.

SRPG Studio update for 11 January 2023

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, everyone!

We've implemented dark mode as an experimental feature in the latest update. It might not be as "dark" as other software, but we hope its tone is easy on your eyes.

To enable dark mode, go to:
Tools menu/Options/Enable dark mode

