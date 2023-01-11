 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Hyperball Tachyon update for 11 January 2023

Patch 1.3.1

Share · View all patches · Build 10295860 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Customization

  • Added several "faces" and "accessories" for ball customization
  • Customization options are now randomly unlocked by finishing levels, as well as finding secret coins
  • Beating a level for the first time gives 3 "pulls," repeating that level gives 2 "pulls," finding a coin for the first time gives 5
  • If you already have the item that's randomly selected, you get a "shard" instead. Collecting 7 shards gives you a guaranteed new customization option
  • Once you collect them all, the unlock screen will stop appearing so as to not waste your time

Graphics Options

  • Removed the more granular graphics options, replacing them with "2D," "3D Simple," and "3D Advanced"
  • 3D Advanced is the same as the game was before, with everything turned on
  • 2D doesn't look good at all, but might help weaker computers run the game

Bugfixes

  • Fixed some UI bugs, like replays not being clickable
  • Fixed a bug where times of 0.0 seconds were being submitted to leaderboards

Changed files in this update

Hyperball Tachyon Content Depot 1696091
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link