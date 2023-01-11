Patch 1.3.1

Customization
- Added several "faces" and "accessories" for ball customization
- Customization options are now randomly unlocked by finishing levels, as well as finding secret coins
- Beating a level for the first time gives 3 "pulls," repeating that level gives 2 "pulls," finding a coin for the first time gives 5
- If you already have the item that's randomly selected, you get a "shard" instead. Collecting 7 shards gives you a guaranteed new customization option
- Once you collect them all, the unlock screen will stop appearing so as to not waste your time
Graphics Options
- Removed the more granular graphics options, replacing them with "2D," "3D Simple," and "3D Advanced"
- 3D Advanced is the same as the game was before, with everything turned on
- 2D doesn't look good at all, but might help weaker computers run the game
Bugfixes
- Fixed some UI bugs, like replays not being clickable
- Fixed a bug where times of 0.0 seconds were being submitted to leaderboards
