Succubus and Red Goddess DLC Hotfix 2.0

Hell(o)!
Hotfix #2 for Red Goddess update is here! To be quick:
- we finally caught the cause of most crashes (particle systems be damned);
- casting certain powers no longer breaks the game;
- fixed missing VO crashes;
- fixed no-DLC-no-content issue;
- fixed power loading stages;
- fixed missing materials in some levels;
- fixed missing sounds of sword-scythe;
- summoned chorts are no longer yellow;
We are still working on some things, so expect another patch (not-a-hotfix-tho) in the future. o(￣︶￣)o
Best regards,
/ Madmind
Changed files in this update