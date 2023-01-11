Succubus and Red Goddess DLC Hotfix 2.0

Share · View all patches · Build 10295783 · Last edited 11 January 2023 – 16:09:06 UTC by Wendy

Hell(o)!

Hotfix #2 for Red Goddess update is here! To be quick:

we finally caught the cause of most crashes (particle systems be damned);

casting certain powers no longer breaks the game;

fixed missing VO crashes;

fixed no-DLC-no-content issue;

fixed power loading stages;

fixed missing materials in some levels;

fixed missing sounds of sword-scythe;

summoned chorts are no longer yellow;

We are still working on some things, so expect another patch (not-a-hotfix-tho) in the future. o(￣︶￣)o

Best regards,

/ Madmind