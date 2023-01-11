 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

SUCCUBUS update for 11 January 2023

Succubus and Red Goddess DLC Hotfix 2.0

Share · View all patches · Build 10295783 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hell(o)!
Hotfix #2 for Red Goddess update is here! To be quick:

  • we finally caught the cause of most crashes (particle systems be damned);
  • casting certain powers no longer breaks the game;
  • fixed missing VO crashes;
  • fixed no-DLC-no-content issue;
  • fixed power loading stages;
  • fixed missing materials in some levels;
  • fixed missing sounds of sword-scythe;
  • summoned chorts are no longer yellow;

We are still working on some things, so expect another patch (not-a-hotfix-tho) in the future. o(￣︶￣)o

Best regards,

/ Madmind

Changed files in this update

SUCCUBUS Content Depot 985831
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link