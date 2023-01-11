- When you gain a whole value of a usable skill such as Woodworking, you now see a visual in-game plus text telling of the event.
- Added Health and Mana text to the bubbles so you can see the actual values.
- Changed UI for user based skills to show % at the end.
- Added hotkey icons for interactive keys.
- Skill cap of 100% added.
- Usable skills now given weapon bonuses.
- Added hide strips as a crafting component.
- Updated several recipes.
- Fixed pause menu button appearance.
- Fixed padded armor recipe.
- Removed requirement to have crystals for flax benches.
- Added teleport nodes to return to previous zones (one way trip).
- Added foliage to Swamp and Jungle zones.
- Many mines now require special pickaxes to mine from them.
- Several graphics updates to Horde Night.
Rogue Frontiers update for 11 January 2023
Small Update - Several Fixes and New Features
Patchnotes via Steam Community
