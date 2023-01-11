 Skip to content

Rogue Frontiers update for 11 January 2023

Small Update - Several Fixes and New Features

Build 10295753

  • When you gain a whole value of a usable skill such as Woodworking, you now see a visual in-game plus text telling of the event.
  • Added Health and Mana text to the bubbles so you can see the actual values.
  • Changed UI for user based skills to show % at the end.
  • Added hotkey icons for interactive keys.
  • Skill cap of 100% added.
  • Usable skills now given weapon bonuses.
  • Added hide strips as a crafting component.
  • Updated several recipes.
  • Fixed pause menu button appearance.
  • Fixed padded armor recipe.
  • Removed requirement to have crystals for flax benches.
  • Added teleport nodes to return to previous zones (one way trip).
  • Added foliage to Swamp and Jungle zones.
  • Many mines now require special pickaxes to mine from them.
  • Several graphics updates to Horde Night.

