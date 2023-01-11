[Cronous] Client Improvement patch (01/11/2023)

Share · View all patches · Build 10295736 · Last edited 11 January 2023 – 06:09:18 UTC by Wendy

Greetings Cronians!

In the ongoing issues, we experienced these past months regarding server stability, the frequent game crashes due to runtime errors (server crash), and inventory slot errors.

We have applied fixes to address these issues to further improve our steam client, just re-login your steam account and update your Cronous Steam Client.

We will also send item compensation to all users to enjoy. Item will be sent thru in-game mailbox.

We thank you for your never-ending support for Cronous Global, see you all inside the game!

Best Regards,

Cronous Global Valofe Team

