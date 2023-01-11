 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Cronous Online update for 11 January 2023

[Cronous] Client Improvement patch (01/11/2023)

Share · View all patches · Build 10295736 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings Cronians!

In the ongoing issues, we experienced these past months regarding server stability, the frequent game crashes due to runtime errors (server crash), and inventory slot errors.

We have applied fixes to address these issues to further improve our steam client, just re-login your steam account and update your Cronous Steam Client.

We will also send item compensation to all users to enjoy. Item will be sent thru in-game mailbox.

We thank you for your never-ending support for Cronous Global, see you all inside the game!

Best Regards,
Cronous Global Valofe Team

Changed files in this update

Depot 2024141
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link