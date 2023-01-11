 Skip to content

Isles of Pangaea update for 11 January 2023

Testing the new "WIP" Pangaea Map

Share · View all patches · Build 10295690 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A new map, Pangaea, is being built. Its not finished yet but its playable and testable as I work on it. This new map is 4 times larger than any of the other maps and it consists of multiple biomes and some new biomes. Vegetation is missing but its next on my to do list. This new map could possibly use more system RAM than the other maps but this is not yet known until the vegetation is added.

