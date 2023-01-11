- Fixed "Killed by Terror Stalk" achievement.
- Created new upgrade - Deploy chaff. Enemies that track the player will now go to a released chaff flare, if it is closer. Right trigger deploys chaff. Player gets 5 per level, with extra carrying over. Number of chaffs is displayed in the HUD.
- Moved radar enlarge function from the left shoulder button to the left trigger, so it doesn't impact alternate thrust method.
- Created new upgrade- Turn spores. Changes the spores, which are released when destroying a pod, behavior to attack alien enemies instead of player.
- Changed attack saucers behavior slightly to better ram player's ship.
- Added new auburn rocky planet to the background planet mix.
- Added shading to ice and red planets.
- Fixed issue with upgrade store skipping basement level depending on how you exited the store.
In My Defense update for 11 January 2023
Patch 1.31
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
In My Defense Content Depot 1522691
- Loading history…
In My Defense Depot First Depot 1522692
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update