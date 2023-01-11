 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

In My Defense update for 11 January 2023

Patch 1.31

Share · View all patches · Build 10295683 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed "Killed by Terror Stalk" achievement.
  • Created new upgrade - Deploy chaff. Enemies that track the player will now go to a released chaff flare, if it is closer. Right trigger deploys chaff. Player gets 5 per level, with extra carrying over. Number of chaffs is displayed in the HUD.
  • Moved radar enlarge function from the left shoulder button to the left trigger, so it doesn't impact alternate thrust method.
  • Created new upgrade- Turn spores. Changes the spores, which are released when destroying a pod, behavior to attack alien enemies instead of player.
  • Changed attack saucers behavior slightly to better ram player's ship.
  • Added new auburn rocky planet to the background planet mix.
  • Added shading to ice and red planets.
  • Fixed issue with upgrade store skipping basement level depending on how you exited the store.

Changed files in this update

In My Defense Content Depot 1522691
  • Loading history…
In My Defense Depot First Depot 1522692
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link