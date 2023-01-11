January 11th, 2023 Weekly Maintenance Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 10295600 · Last edited 11 January 2023 – 05:06:04 UTC by Wendy

Karma Balance

 Sword Taliah

[Leap]

Reduced cooldown by 20%

Reduced mana cost by 20%

 Blazing First

[Reckless Charge]

Reduced cooldown by 20%

Reduced mana cost by 20%

 Sacred Guardian

[Crusade]

Reduced cooldown by 20%

Reduced mana cost by 20%

 Ruler of Darkness

[Rising Wings]

Reduced cooldown by 20%

Reduced mana cost by 20%

 Aegis Knight

[Charge]

Reduced cooldown by 20%

Reduced mana cost by 20%

 Crimson Lily

[Meat Cleaver]

Reduced cooldown by 20%

Reduced mana cost by 20%

[Blood Arrest]

Reduced endurance by 33%

 Wild Spirit

[Leopard Strike]

Reduced cooldown by 20%

Reduced mana cost by 20%

 Radiant Horn

[Charge Thrust]

Reduced cooldown by 20%

Reduced mana cost by 20%

 Dual Soul

[Critical Slash]

Reduced cooldown by 20%

Reduced mana cost by 20%

 Lightning Fang

[Lightning Ambush]

Reduced cooldown by 20%

Reduced mana cost by 20%

Eltheca Theme Change

 Eltheca Theme will be reverted to normal.

Improved Strategic Command System

 Improved the Strategic Command System to allow players to choose and use their order by modes

Various Strategic Command Icons can be acquired through Event, KP Shop, and more.

Removed Synthesis for Supply Box Exchange Ticket and Season Pass Emote Exchange Ticket

 Emote Exchange Ticket Synthesis acquired from Supply Box Resale and Season Pass will be removed.

Strategic Command System Improvement Event

 Event Period: January 11th, 2023 after maintenance – February 1st, 2023 05:00 (UTC+0)

Bug Fixes & Improvements

 Fixed a bug where players could use skills without cooldown in Training Grounds using certain methods

 Fixed a bug where the party invite button would activate for certain ‘Offline’ friends in the friend list

 Fixed a bug where the scroll bar would reset when a new message is sent while the chat scroll bar is adjusted