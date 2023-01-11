 Skip to content

KurtzPel update for 11 January 2023

January 11th, 2023 Weekly Maintenance Patch Notes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Karma Balance

 Sword Taliah
[Leap]

  • Reduced cooldown by 20%
  • Reduced mana cost by 20%

 Blazing First
[Reckless Charge]

  • Reduced cooldown by 20%
  • Reduced mana cost by 20%

 Sacred Guardian
[Crusade]

  • Reduced cooldown by 20%
  • Reduced mana cost by 20%

 Ruler of Darkness
[Rising Wings]

  • Reduced cooldown by 20%
  • Reduced mana cost by 20%

 Aegis Knight
[Charge]

  • Reduced cooldown by 20%
  • Reduced mana cost by 20%

 Crimson Lily
[Meat Cleaver]

  • Reduced cooldown by 20%
  • Reduced mana cost by 20%

[Blood Arrest]

  • Reduced endurance by 33%

 Wild Spirit
[Leopard Strike]

  • Reduced cooldown by 20%
  • Reduced mana cost by 20%

 Radiant Horn
[Charge Thrust]

  • Reduced cooldown by 20%
  • Reduced mana cost by 20%

 Dual Soul
[Critical Slash]

  • Reduced cooldown by 20%
  • Reduced mana cost by 20%

 Lightning Fang
[Lightning Ambush]

  • Reduced cooldown by 20%
  • Reduced mana cost by 20%

Eltheca Theme Change

 Eltheca Theme will be reverted to normal.

Improved Strategic Command System

 Improved the Strategic Command System to allow players to choose and use their order by modes

  • Various Strategic Command Icons can be acquired through Event, KP Shop, and more.

Removed Synthesis for Supply Box Exchange Ticket and Season Pass Emote Exchange Ticket

 Emote Exchange Ticket Synthesis acquired from Supply Box Resale and Season Pass will be removed.

Strategic Command System Improvement Event

 Event Period: January 11th, 2023 after maintenance – February 1st, 2023 05:00 (UTC+0)

Bug Fixes & Improvements

 Fixed a bug where players could use skills without cooldown in Training Grounds using certain methods
 Fixed a bug where the party invite button would activate for certain ‘Offline’ friends in the friend list
 Fixed a bug where the scroll bar would reset when a new message is sent while the chat scroll bar is adjusted

Changed files in this update

KurtzPel Content Depot 844871
  • Loading history…
