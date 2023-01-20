Nope Nope Nope Nurses - Out Now from Shiravune!

Shiravune has released Nope Nope Nope Nurses on Steam in English and Chinese, with a 20% OFF launch discount for a limited time.

Yamada falls into the clutches of the “OG Three,” a triple threat of veteran nurses!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2261240/

Meet the sinister trio that even the other nurses fear!

“Begrudging Nurse” Tachibana, “Insidious Nurse” Kurokawa, “Violent Nurse” Yamaguchi, and “Demotivational Nurse” Hiramatsu.

Just like the rumors said, this hospital’s got nothing but nurses with the worst personalities.

I had no idea there could be anybody worse than them!

These three aren't just nasty… They’re pure evil.

Some are obsessive, some wicked, and others unpredictable.

They're the absolute worst—and that's what makes them the best!

