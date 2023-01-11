Attention all adventurers!

We are excited to announce that a new update for our Grace Online, Grace Online, is now available for playtesting! This update features a variety of backend changes and improvements, as well as new animations for NPCs, making the game more immersive than ever.

We invite all players, both old and new, to come and join our playtest. Your feedback and participation are vital to the development of Grace Online, and we look forward to hearing your thoughts on the new update. With your help, we can continue to improve and refine the game experience for everyone.

Don't miss out on this opportunity to be a part of shaping the future of Grace Online. Join the playtest now and help us create a gaming experience that you'll love.

To join the playtest, simply visit the playtest tab on the game's Steam store page and opt-in. And we would also highly encourage you to join our Discord community at https://discord.gg/Kq8cPybBYG , where you can connect with other players and give us your valuable feedback. We'll see you in-game!"