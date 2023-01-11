 Skip to content

Tanks: The Crusades update for 11 January 2023

Tanks 1.5 Public Steam Beta!

Hey everyone,

You can now try out everything I've been working on in the last few months, including the all new arcade mode! To check out the beta, go to the game page in the library tab, click the settings icon, go to betas, and select "pre-release."

If you find any bugs or have feedback, leave it either as a reply to this post, or join the Tanks Discord!

Here's what's new:

  • New arcade mode, with time limit, infinite lives, bonuses, and dropped items!
  • Improved statistics screen at the end of crusades for better readability. For built-in crusades, your best runs will be logged and you can your times compare against them via the star button in the "Battles" tab.
  • You can now change your player tank color in singleplayer
  • Added item indicator on your tank when switching items
  • Updated menu music
  • Bullets now display through terrain
  • A TON of other behind-the-scenes changes and bug fixes, especially regarding multiplayer and bandwidth usage.

Since so much changed behind the scenes with this update, you will probably find bugs. Please report them - one of the purposes of this beta is to catch bugs before the full release!

If all goes well, the full update should come out in about a week.

Keep destroying those tanks!

