Carth Alpha 1.89

~Horses now save and reload

~Horse saddle stash now saves and loads

~Stash crates and sacks now saves and loads

~Merchant inventories are synced correctly

~Merchant inventories now saves and loads

~Fixed issue with certain shaders not compiling

~Fixed players having broken eye shaders

~Began Voice Over recordings

~Brought in and setup Bandit male VO

~Fixed a few items not showing craft able when they should

~Fixed issue with forge not being craft able

~Fixed a few items showing craft able when they should not

~Added Plaster

~Added a few types of build able walls

~Added Foundations

~Added Walls with Door opening

~Hit damage audio now synced across the network

~Added new crafting recipes and items

~Fixed horse issue if too far away from players it disappearing

~First rendition of Building system parts added

~Adjusted build able distance on all items

~Adjusted incorrect Meshes causing movement issues

~Implemented system for correct audio over the network