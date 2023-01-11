Carth Alpha 1.89
~Horses now save and reload
~Horse saddle stash now saves and loads
~Stash crates and sacks now saves and loads
~Merchant inventories are synced correctly
~Merchant inventories now saves and loads
~Fixed issue with certain shaders not compiling
~Fixed players having broken eye shaders
~Began Voice Over recordings
~Brought in and setup Bandit male VO
~Fixed a few items not showing craft able when they should
~Fixed issue with forge not being craft able
~Fixed a few items showing craft able when they should not
~Added Plaster
~Added a few types of build able walls
~Added Foundations
~Added Walls with Door opening
~Hit damage audio now synced across the network
~Added new crafting recipes and items
~Fixed horse issue if too far away from players it disappearing
~First rendition of Building system parts added
~Adjusted build able distance on all items
~Adjusted incorrect Meshes causing movement issues
~Implemented system for correct audio over the network
