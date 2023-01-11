 Skip to content

Mega Serval update for 11 January 2023

Mega Serval 2.0

Mega Serval is now available in two more languages! A German translation courtesy of Jan-Lukas Lohmann and a Spanish translation by Magnolia Torres. This means more doodle friends on the language menu!

Look at her go!

Version 2.0 - January 10, 2023:

  • German translation added.
  • Spanish translation added.
  • Made the end credits a little more interesting.
  • Changed space background loading graphic to be darker.
  • Fixed the surprise Cerulean in Blackbuck's stage being able to break out of the crate while the game is paused.
  • Fixed crash related to one of Blackbuck's moves when under half health.
  • Counters for item drops now reset before Race Mode and when loading a file for more consistent drops between runs.

