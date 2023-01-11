Mega Serval 2.0

Share · View all patches · Build 10295336 · Last edited 11 January 2023 – 04:09:18 UTC by Wendy

Mega Serval is now available in two more languages! A German translation courtesy of Jan-Lukas Lohmann and a Spanish translation by Magnolia Torres. This means more doodle friends on the language menu!

Look at her go!

Version 2.0 - January 10, 2023: