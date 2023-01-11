Mega Serval 2.0

Mega Serval is now available in two more languages! A German translation courtesy of Jan-Lukas Lohmann and a Spanish translation by Magnolia Torres. This means more doodle friends on the language menu!
Look at her go!
Version 2.0 - January 10, 2023:
- German translation added.
- Spanish translation added.
- Made the end credits a little more interesting.
- Changed space background loading graphic to be darker.
- Fixed the surprise Cerulean in Blackbuck's stage being able to break out of the crate while the game is paused.
- Fixed crash related to one of Blackbuck's moves when under half health.
- Counters for item drops now reset before Race Mode and when loading a file for more consistent drops between runs.
Changed files in this update