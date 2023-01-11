PATCH 0.23.01.11

Major Fixes/Changes Only

0.23.01.11 Changes

• Disabled Christmas event.

• Lowered tool degrade rates by 50%.

• Fixed not being able to place wind generator on ceilings.

• Fixed not being able to bind a key to "O".

• Fixed not being able to apply skins to vehicle frames inside the inventory.

• Fixed not being able to apply skins to vehicles using the paint can.

• Player items will now be auto removed if the player is inactive for 30 days on Dedicated Servers Only.

• Workshop - Darker Power Skin is now available from the store for the 9mm Pistol.

• Fixed plants from respawning when a player is within in spawning area.

• Adjusted standing target for balls eye quest so railing isn't blocking the target.

• Owning bases will now reset vehicle decay timers.

• Fixed rare start-up crash some players reported.

• Adjusted vehicle surface traction.

• Fixed max output bug on power generators.

• Power items now display input and output wattage.

• Fixed inventory size on vehicle being off by 1 slot.

• Lower experience levels requested points by 60%

• Fridge is now craftable.

• Freezer has been added to the craft list.

• Added condenser - this item is needed to craft the fridge/freezer.

• Fixed bases resetting health values due to an engine bug.

Freezer



Darker Power Skin



known issues

• There are currently some known issues with vehicles not always syncing correctly when being dismounted when moving, this seems to be related to chaos physics in Unreal Engine 5, to avoid this issue I would recommend stopping before exiting your vehicle for the time being.

• Vehicle steering has become over sensitive in UE 5.1 due to changes made in chaos physics.

Localization updates do take time so if there are any missing translations, please be aware these will be translated in future updates.

If you wish to keep up to date with the games progress and current road map, please come join the official Remnants discord group.

As always if you find any issues or bugs, please report them in-game or via the discord group, if there’s major issues or you wish to discuss them in more detail feel free to on the discord group, I do try my best to test every update best that I can but at the end of the day I’m only one person :-). Thank you everyone for your support and feedback.