The truth is out there. (v1.15 patch notes)

This one feels way better.

Incoming hit detection status calculates incoming attacks before running engine updates online. This fixes Journey and Thinker online. There's not much more I can say without getting too technical, but hey! It works!

There's not much more I can say without getting too technical, but hey! It works! Sound effect instances now dispose internally before immediate reuse. There were some extremely random and hard to track crashes that were being caused by something called "InstancePlayLimitException" which is theoretically impossible to cause on non-mobile games. Except that I routinely do the impossible. Anyway, I went through nearly every sound in the game and reviewed how they were handled in garbage collection to prevent edge cases from improperly reporting this error if multiple versions of the same instance are somehow played in a single frame.

There were some extremely random and hard to track crashes that were being caused by something called "InstancePlayLimitException" which is theoretically impossible to cause on non-mobile games. Except that I routinely do the impossible. Anyway, I went through nearly every sound in the game and reviewed how they were handled in garbage collection to prevent edge cases from improperly reporting this error if multiple versions of the same instance are somehow played in a single frame. Impact animations now properly display Online. Again, this one gets really technical. I updated the phase switcher for all Dreamer engines' attack generators to properly include Online and Spectator modes.

Again, this one gets really technical. I updated the phase switcher for all Dreamer engines' attack generators to properly include Online and Spectator modes. Can now properly exit Thinker's Piece Selector. This was the last instance of this particular glitch.

This was the last instance of this particular glitch. Fighter's Piece Selector now properly displays how to summon Power Bombs. You can hit C to spawn Power Bombs. The game tells you this, now.

You can hit C to spawn Power Bombs. The game tells you this, now. Downs no longer improperly report as Knockouts Online. This counts as fixing a desync, even if the mechanical implications are somewhat minor (if you count the scores being out of sync as minor).

There were also some unlisted fixes today and yesterday pertaining to netcode. Again, it would get too nitty-gritty to list these, but safe to say we're extremely close to Good Online. There is a visible lag spike when somebody Downs or KOs while you wait for the opponent to report that they're watching the same cutscene as you. I can make that quicker and smoother, but I want it to work, first.

I hope you're having a wonderful year.