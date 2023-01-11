0.14 is Live

What is new in
0.14
- Blocks are organized into 5 categories
- Added linear drag so blocks in zero-g don't float around indefinitely
- Ability to align base block to the left/center/right of the workbench, available in the settings.
- Fixed broken library skipping page 1
- Quality settings should not affect box factory settings
- Keyboard keys have longer delay before they trigger box building
- Quality buttons are blue to distinguish them from the other settings switches
- Add basic 8.8 s block back
- Default song set to ambient
- Tried to mitigate issue where box breaks workbench when saving, preventing the user from saving anything else
Changed files in this update