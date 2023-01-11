 Skip to content

Blockworks update for 11 January 2023

0.14 is Live

Build 10295059 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

What is new in 0.14

  • Blocks are organized into 5 categories
  • Added linear drag so blocks in zero-g don't float around indefinitely
  • Ability to align base block to the left/center/right of the workbench, available in the settings.
  • Fixed broken library skipping page 1
  • Quality settings should not affect box factory settings
  • Keyboard keys have longer delay before they trigger box building
  • Quality buttons are blue to distinguish them from the other settings switches
  • Add basic 8.8 s block back
  • Default song set to ambient
  • Tried to mitigate issue where box breaks workbench when saving, preventing the user from saving anything else

