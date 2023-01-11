Ver 2.14.500 Apocrypha: Wanderer in the Vortex Chapter 4: Wanderer in the Vortex

New Encounters

Character Encounter

Encounters

・Encounter Across Time Layers "Noble Blossom" Tsukiha... a new Parallel Time Layer Ally is available.

・Fateful Encounter (Paid, 3 Times Max) is available.

・Star Dream Encounter is available (Paid, 1 Time Only)

In the Star Dream Encounter, after the 10 ally Encounter, you will receive a Star Dreams Piece that can encounter a 5-star class character.

The characters that are encounterable in the Star Dream Encounter and Star Dreams Piece Encounter are only those released as of version 2.14.500. Characters added in later versions will be unavailable.

Previously obtained Star Dreams Pieces cannot be used in the version 2.14.500 Star Dreams Piece Encounter.

The expiration date of the Star Dreams Piece is 30 days from the time of initiating the Star Dream Encounter.

・Fateful Encounter Fire Force Edition New Year 2023 Special is available (Paid, 2 Times Max)

On the 10th encounter, a 5★ character is guaranteed to appear, and the chances of encountering the following characters are higher than that of other characters of the same class.

[table] [tr][th]5★ Characters[/th][/tr] [tr][td]Noble Blossom Tsukiha (Miyabinokami)[/td][/tr] [tr][td]Jet Tactician Shion (Omoikane)[/td][/tr] [tr][td]Radias Another Style (Flare Knight)[/td][/tr] [tr][td]Isuka Extra Style (Justitia)[/td][/tr] [tr][td]Thillelille Another Style (Abyss Liberator)[/td][/tr] [/table]

Fateful Encounter Triple Styles Tsukiha Series (Paid, 3 Times Max) is available

*You can encounter one of the 5★ class characters listed below on the tenth encounter.

[table] [tr][th]5★ Characters[/th][/tr] [tr][td]Tsukiha (Murasame)[/td][/tr] [tr][td]Tsukiha Another Style (Sarashinahime)[/td][/tr] [tr][td]Tsukiha Extra Style (Shinatsuhime)[/td][/tr] [/table]

・The "Ally Encounters" under Regular Encounters were updated.

Added Apocrypha to the Replay Story feature.

Go to the basement from the first floor of Time's Forgotten Stop and talk to the bard to check it out.

You can replay the stories from Apocrypha in the version 2.14.500 update.

Uncompleted Apocrypha will not be displayed.

▼Specified Apocrypha

・Wanderer in the Vortex

・The King of Nevermore

Part 13 of the Main Story must be cleared

The app must be updated to version 2.14.500.

Apocrypha: Wanderer in the Vortex: Seven-Color Coalition is not currently available via this feature.

We are planning to add more stories to the Replay Story feature in the future.

・Adjusted the wording of Moonlight Flower Hismena's ability.

Before: At battle start, user gains Flexible based on most numerous weapon type in the frontline

After: At battle start, user gains Flexible based on most numerous weapon type in the frontline (user excepted)

*Only the wording was adjusted. The effect of these skills have not changed.

・Added Fireside Cat Treatises and Fireside Cat Proofs

Campaign Information

・Increased login bonuses!

・Chronos Stones x20 -> Chronos Stones x50

*Duration: January 10, 2023 15:00 (UTC) – January 26, 2023 14:59 (UTC)

・Chronos Stone Sale Information

・A limited time 2200 Chronos Stone package

・A limited time 4500 Chronos Stone package

▼Duration

January 11, 2023 3:00 (UTC) – January 26, 2023 14:59 (UTC)

*Each can be purchased only once

・During the following duration, clear Apocrypha: Wanderer in the Vortex: Kingdom of Magic, Cochlea to get 500 Chronos Stones as part of our campaign.

*It will be delivered to your inbox after clearing the quest.

▼Campaign Duration

From the version 2.14.500 update to February 10, 2023 14:59 (UTC)

・The campaign increasing the amount of achievement rewards (Chronos Stones) for beginning Apocrypha: Wanderer in the Vortex Chapters 1-3 has begun again.

After the update to 2.14.500, we will be restarting the campaigns that were held at the time of the release of each Chapter. The achievement reward for starting each Chapter (The Road to Thunder/Fatum Argentauri/The King of Nevermore) increases from 10 Chronos Stones to 50 Chronos Stones.

Even if you have achieved the conditions outside of the previous campaign periods, you can receive the increased rewards by updating to 2.14.500 and logging in during the campaign period.

If you have claimed campaign rewards in previous campaigns, you will not be able to receive duplicate benefits.

*Rewards that have been achieved but were not claimed, such as rewards sent to the Inbox but not claimed within 90 days, are not eligible for this reissue.

▼Campaign Duration

From the version 2.14.500 update to February 10, 2023 14:59 (UTC)

・Achievement Reward (Chronos Stone) Bonus

・During the following duration, we've increased the amount of achievement rewards you receive when you start Apocrypha: Wanderer in the Vortex: Seven-Color Coalition.

[tr][th]Seven-Color Coalition Achievement Rewards[/th][/tr] [tr][td]Chronos Stones x10 -> Chronos Stones x50[/td][/tr] [/table]

Achievement: "Seven-Color Coalition" will activate after the beginning event scene is finished.

The increased reward amount will be delivered to your inbox.

▼Campaign Duration

From the version 2.14.500 update to February 10, 2023 14:59 (UTC)

Identified Issue

・There are cases where the time duration for the 2,200 and 4,500 Chronos Stones' sales are displayed incorrectly.

Correct: –1/26(UTC) x1

*The issue can be fixed by updating to version 2.14.500.

・Unintended behavior during the battle mechanics of certain boss battles in Symphony: Crown of the Pale Dawn and Symphony: Crown of the Pale Dawn's Another Dungeon

・While in Another Force for the second or later time in a battle, Concerto Arte: Resonant Raid may not activate despite fulfilling activation conditions

・Upon activating Concerto Artes or Mystic Artes under specific conditions, characters may display inaccurately

・On the iOS version, if Concerto Artes are activated under certain conditions in the Test of Power minigame in Nagsham, the app may forcibly close.

Fixed the following issues

・Inability to change difficulty after clearing Symphony: Crown of the Pale Dawn

・In certain combinations, Concerto Arte: Resonant Raid does not produce the intended effect.

・After activating Colette's Mystic Arte Holy Judgment, when activating her skill Holy Song, the linked Concerto Arte may not activate

・After activating Colette's Mystic Arte Holy Judgment, when activating her skill Holy Song, the display may be inaccurate

・Some Achievements are displaying in Japanese

・Text and display issues.

・Other small bugs.