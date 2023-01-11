 Skip to content

仙侠世界2 update for 11 January 2023

2023年1月11日服务器维护公告

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

尊敬的上仙们：
我们将对全区进行停机维护，届时您将无法登陆游戏，维护时间根据实际情况可能会提前或者延后，对您造成的不便，敬请谅解。

维护时间：2023年1月11日10:00-12:00
维护范围：全区

更新内容：
1.1月11日—1月17日开放“寻仙护符惊天动、幸运装扮半价售”活动。
2.VIP商店新增“修仙心得”出售。
3.修正牛魔王仙尊技能名错误的问题。
4.修正连续获得满额时光玉天数增加错误的问题。

