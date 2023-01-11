 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Legendary Journeys update for 11 January 2023

Patch Notes ea v0.5.4

Share · View all patches · Build 10294898 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

EA Release - 0.5.4 Notes

Developer Notes
Just a tiny update to fix the thieving trainers. They should be more willing to train you now.

  • Fixed - Thieving trainers are working correctly in all zones, now.

Changed files in this update

Legendary Journeys Content Depot 1400261
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link