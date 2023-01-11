Patch Notes ea v0.5.4

EA Release - 0.5.4 Notes
Developer Notes
Just a tiny update to fix the thieving trainers. They should be more willing to train you now.
- Fixed - Thieving trainers are working correctly in all zones, now.
