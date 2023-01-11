Plague Breaker Update for January 2023

Hey everyone! Plague Breaker is starting the new year strong with a new NPC and a new Tutorial, which adds story elements to the game. There are also some new transitions and bug fixes galore.

New NPC

I've started working on adding some story elements to the game. This update has a mysterious new NPC who you can meet after defeating each boss for the first time, and they'll be in the new tutorial as well.

I intend to have the story be revealed through dialog but also by exploration, more on that in a future update!



New Tutorial

I've had a few people be "confused" as to what to do in the game, even after beating the old tutorial. I think adding the new NPC along with some encouraging dialog will help with that confusion, it also adds some allure to see what comes next!



Polishing

I've starting focusing on polishing the game a bit more, I've added some fade to black transitions which I think greatly improves the loading screens. No more jarring jumps between scenes!



I've also tweaked every dialog box so that the shape is consistent and the text doesn't wobble when you move, and I've fixed a few minor visual issues with the UI.

Item Drop Pools

There are now item pools per class, which increases the odds of you getting an item that will synchronize well with the class you've picked. You're still able to get every item randomly, but there's a 30% chance that every item you find will be linked to your class in some way. This is to help prevent useless items from dropping too often for classes that can't or don't want to use them, but I don't want to remove them entirely as that could ruin unique character builds.

Bug Fixes

Fixed bug where the Flute would prevent you from defeating the giant spitting corpse

Fixed bug where your class skill would not always be selected when leveling up

Fixed start button not always being selected at the main menu

Fixed player 2's new item window being stuck open during a boss fight

Fixed new item button not always being selected properly

Fixed bug where game could crash when changing to windowed mode

The next update I have planned will be bug-fix patches with no new content. I've been collecting bug reports that users have submitted, and some that I've noticed, and I aim to fix as many of them as I can before the full release! I will probably release a few 'smaller' bug-fix updates in the coming months before working on one final major update before the final release date.

Thanks everyone for continuing to support Plague Breaker!