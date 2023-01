Update 1.1.12.1 includes many smaller fixes.

Changelog:

-The flamethrower pickup now spawns closer to the pink ghost

-Ending 3 dialogue changes

-Some heart pickup locations have been changed

-The red ghost NPC now appears in the snow area to hint at the very hidden endings 6 and 7

-The arcade machine has been changed a bit

-New text appears when Delmer has been picked up

-Delmer now does not disappear when the flamethrower is picked up