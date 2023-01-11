 Skip to content

Pedigree Tactics update for 11 January 2023

January 10, 2023 update notes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Today brings more usability improvements.

  • Added Full-screen and Resolution settings to Options.
  • Added Music and Sound Effect Volume sliders to Options.
  • The fusion screen will now keep focus on the Flux button when you have selected both monsters, to better facilitate trying out lots of combinations.
  • Added text to in-battle details indicating whether an enemy is recruitable.
  • Text lines have been added to the experience/recruit screen to clarify when a monster was not recruited.
  • Ability details now lists the monster's attack stat next to the scaling factor.
  • Combined battle popups now pull their hit-sound from the first (if any) damage effect on the ability.
  • The boss-variant Prismwings in the story battle for stage 9 no longer know Rain Slash.
  • A fused Watermelon's max level now increases by 20 per +, bringing it up to match the other three Elemelons.

Please report any other bugs or issues you encounter on the forum so that they can also be fixed.

