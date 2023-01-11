January 10, 2023 update notes

Today brings more usability improvements.

Added Full-screen and Resolution settings to Options.

Added Music and Sound Effect Volume sliders to Options.

The fusion screen will now keep focus on the Flux button when you have selected both monsters, to better facilitate trying out lots of combinations.

Added text to in-battle details indicating whether an enemy is recruitable.

Text lines have been added to the experience/recruit screen to clarify when a monster was not recruited.

Ability details now lists the monster's attack stat next to the scaling factor.

Combined battle popups now pull their hit-sound from the first (if any) damage effect on the ability.

The boss-variant Prismwings in the story battle for stage 9 no longer know Rain Slash.

A fused Watermelon's max level now increases by 20 per +, bringing it up to match the other three Elemelons.

Please report any other bugs or issues you encounter on the forum so that they can also be fixed.