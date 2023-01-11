 Skip to content

The Maze update for 11 January 2023

Stabby bug... No bueno...

I spent 9 hours and a half trying to fix the stabbing bug, however I had no success. Will continue trying again today and tomorrow. Very frustrating.

Bugs fixed and Improvements made

  • Made shotguns 10% harder to pump.

