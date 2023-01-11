 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Buster's Tower Defense update for 11 January 2023

A great Buster Update For You

Share · View all patches · Build 10294376 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Improved Graphics Big League
  • Fixed a few bugs
  • Added new drone weapon
  • Added new intro to first level
  • Balance changes
  • Added more buster
  • Added chicken
  • Added kangaroo

Changed files in this update

Scuffed Tower Defense Content Depot 1316531
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link