- Improved Graphics Big League
- Fixed a few bugs
- Added new drone weapon
- Added new intro to first level
- Balance changes
- Added more buster
- Added chicken
- Added kangaroo
Buster's Tower Defense update for 11 January 2023
A great Buster Update For You
Patchnotes via Steam Community
