Achievement Update / Hotfix

Hey guy

This quick update today addresses some issues with Steam Achievements. After looking through the system that handles the unlocking of achievements I've found a few bugs that were preventing the following achievements from unlocking reliably

Campaign

Grand Income Stream (4000 denari a month income)

(4000 denari a month income) Exceptional Income Streams (7000 denari a month income)

(7000 denari a month income) A Watchful Eye (50+ Roman security civic service buildings in total)

Sandbox

Sandbox Adventure (15m playtime in sandbox)

(15m playtime in sandbox) Advanced Sandbox Play-through (30mplaytime in sandbox)

(30mplaytime in sandbox) Sandbox Empire (45m+ playtime in sandbox)

(45m+ playtime in sandbox) Financial Preparation (50,000+ denari reserves)

(50,000+ denari reserves) Advanced Finances (100,000+ denari reserves)

All of these achievements should now be unlock-able and should happen naturally during your campaign or sandbox play-throughs.

I'm always on the lookout for BUGS so feel free to start a new thread in the Discussion Forum if you run into anything strange.

Cheers