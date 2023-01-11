 Skip to content

Glory of Rome update for 11 January 2023

Achievement Update / Hotfix

Achievement Update / Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 10294369 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey guy

This quick update today addresses some issues with Steam Achievements. After looking through the system that handles the unlocking of achievements I've found a few bugs that were preventing the following achievements from unlocking reliably

Campaign

  • Grand Income Stream (4000 denari a month income)
  • Exceptional Income Streams (7000 denari a month income)
  • A Watchful Eye (50+ Roman security civic service buildings in total)

Sandbox

  • Sandbox Adventure (15m playtime in sandbox)
  • Advanced Sandbox Play-through (30mplaytime in sandbox)
  • Sandbox Empire (45m+ playtime in sandbox)
  • Financial Preparation (50,000+ denari reserves)
  • Advanced Finances (100,000+ denari reserves)

All of these achievements should now be unlock-able and should happen naturally during your campaign or sandbox play-throughs.

I'm always on the lookout for BUGS so feel free to start a new thread in the Discussion Forum if you run into anything strange.

Cheers

