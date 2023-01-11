 Skip to content

Desktop Dungeons: Rewind Playtest update for 11 January 2023

Changelog 2023-01-11

Changelog 2023-01-11

  • Fix issue with accounts that don't have leaderboard names not being able to set their dailies as playable.
  • Prevent canceling when entering a name for an account that doesn't have a leaderboard name (prevents an invalid state).
  • Remove default pipe character from some text input fields.
  • Add AnimSpawnEvent to replace the level up animation used when an enemy with spawning creates a new creature when damaged.
  • Make Gorgon no longer use the default petrification event, which caused a whole set of knock on complications.
  • Fix missing Animated Armor material.
  • Fix bug that made simulated desecrations prevent real desecrations from having an effect.
  • Fix bug with enemy predictions still triggering after an enemy is no longer being hovered.
  • Make enemy blink and cowardly movement not trigger if a player is going to die showing the slowmo animation.
  • Fixed Foyter using the wrong portrait.
  • Prevent enemies from double-simulating certain interactions when mousing between two adjacent enemies.
  • Bludtopowa now predicts minimum mana gain correctly, also fires an animation when cast on a fully revealed dungeon.
  • Flames effect added to player upon purchasing the boon.
  • Prevent objects under petrified graphics from scaling on zoom while overlapped.
  • Localize connection error text in the leaderboard.
  • Fix bug causing null visual objects to remain referenced in the visual item stack.
  • Clear mana spend (and other) predictions when removing a glyph click handler.
  • Reviving enemies no longer incorrectly show they'll remove a curse.
  • Reviving enemies correctly removed from interface stack.
  • Fix issue preventing reveal fog from refreshing when alternate reveal or shroud pathways were used.
  • Fix bug causing regeneration prediction to stop working on GridBlocks that were re-shrouded under certain conditions.
  • Add protection when sending bug reports with no kingdom save data.

