- Fix issue with accounts that don't have leaderboard names not being able to set their dailies as playable.
- Prevent canceling when entering a name for an account that doesn't have a leaderboard name (prevents an invalid state).
- Remove default pipe character from some text input fields.
- Add AnimSpawnEvent to replace the level up animation used when an enemy with spawning creates a new creature when damaged.
- Make Gorgon no longer use the default petrification event, which caused a whole set of knock on complications.
- Fix missing Animated Armor material.
- Fix bug that made simulated desecrations prevent real desecrations from having an effect.
- Fix bug with enemy predictions still triggering after an enemy is no longer being hovered.
- Make enemy blink and cowardly movement not trigger if a player is going to die showing the slowmo animation.
- Fixed Foyter using the wrong portrait.
- Prevent enemies from double-simulating certain interactions when mousing between two adjacent enemies.
- Bludtopowa now predicts minimum mana gain correctly, also fires an animation when cast on a fully revealed dungeon.
- Flames effect added to player upon purchasing the boon.
- Prevent objects under petrified graphics from scaling on zoom while overlapped.
- Localize connection error text in the leaderboard.
- Fix bug causing null visual objects to remain referenced in the visual item stack.
- Clear mana spend (and other) predictions when removing a glyph click handler.
- Reviving enemies no longer incorrectly show they'll remove a curse.
- Reviving enemies correctly removed from interface stack.
- Fix issue preventing reveal fog from refreshing when alternate reveal or shroud pathways were used.
- Fix bug causing regeneration prediction to stop working on GridBlocks that were re-shrouded under certain conditions.
- Add protection when sending bug reports with no kingdom save data.
Desktop Dungeons: Rewind Playtest update for 11 January 2023
Changelog 2023-01-11
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update