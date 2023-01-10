Update 68 - Day Two Improvements

Hey Everyone,
From our small indie team we want to thank all of our players for your support and patience over the past couple of days.
And we are back with another daily updates. Today's update include a lot of improvements to server stability, dedicated server updates, some of the vehicle and animal issue fixes, a lot of balancing and crafting improvements as well as a solution for anyone getting stuck in environment - new Unstuck Teleporter item will be given to each character on respawn or can be purchased for free at a General Store.
Please make sure to restart Steam to download the latest update. Once in the main menu the game should show ]Version 0.68, instead of 0.67. You will not see the game servers if you don`t have the newest version 0.68.
By tomorrow we expect to finally address last remaining problems with vehicles. Meanwhile our moderators are available in-game chat to help, and new moderators just joined our team. Thanks for your understanding and your support. We expect the game to be in the great shape later this week. And offline singleplayer will be finally added to the game later this week as well.
And we are still on track with adding offline singleplayer towards the end of this week - sorry for a bit of a delay there.
As always – forever grateful for you support, and lets go over some of the fixes and changes in this update 68
- Added new item – Teleporter Tool – will be added to every new player inventory, and also * when player dies and respawns.
- Teleporter Tool can be used by the player to get unstuck if player is stuck in the environment
- Fixed majority of issues causing players to loose connection to servers
- Fixed a number of issues with players loosing items
- Fixed various issues with AI NPCs acting oddly
- Fixed most instances of Mech Robots moving in one spot or not moving at all
- Various improvement to the AI animals
- Countless server stability and performance improvements
- Improvements to the Dedicated Hosting utility
- Improved French Translation of the game – courtesy of our new member – Jackfarm
- Did number of balancing changes based on our players feedback, listing some of the more noticeable once bellow
- Adjusted Spotter and Respawn pill price to 0 so that players don`t sell them, and can always get a free one from the General Store if they loose them.
- Rebalanced Manufacturing of Plastics The recipe Should now give 2 Polymers and for each Polymer you should get 2 Plastic at the orbital refinery.
- Rebalanced pricing on: Empty Water Bottles, Cloth, Ore's, Ingots and Crafting materials to help get some credits early game.
- Rebalanced where you can sell basic crafting items to in game, for example Flint can now also be sold to Gas vendors and the Gas vendors will also buy Powercells.
- Rebalanced the crafting Recipe of the Spinner; the best ship you can currently build in the game.
- Rebalanced the crafting recipe and all of the recipe's and value relating to the Christmas Cake.
- Rebalanced the Drinks that didn't return an empty bottle after consuming the drink.
- Fixed Items that were in the wrong crafting menu.
- Reverted the Crafting Recipe for Wood Planks.
