Update 68 - Day Two Improvements

Hey Everyone,

From our small indie team we want to thank all of our players for your support and patience over the past couple of days.

And we are back with another daily updates. Today's update include a lot of improvements to server stability, dedicated server updates, some of the vehicle and animal issue fixes, a lot of balancing and crafting improvements as well as a solution for anyone getting stuck in environment - new Unstuck Teleporter item will be given to each character on respawn or can be purchased for free at a General Store.

Please make sure to restart Steam to download the latest update. Once in the main menu the game should show ]Version 0.68, instead of 0.67. You will not see the game servers if you don`t have the newest version 0.68.

By tomorrow we expect to finally address last remaining problems with vehicles. Meanwhile our moderators are available in-game chat to help, and new moderators just joined our team. Thanks for your understanding and your support. We expect the game to be in the great shape later this week. And offline singleplayer will be finally added to the game later this week as well.

And we are still on track with adding offline singleplayer towards the end of this week - sorry for a bit of a delay there.

As always – forever grateful for you support, and lets go over some of the fixes and changes in this update 68