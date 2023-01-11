Version 0.5.3 Update

Small patch to fix outstanding bugs, but also...

We _are _planning to release a Kickstarter to fund the rest of the game's development, before the end of January (this time it's actually for real). We've been keeping our options open but have decided that games like this are better when you can play them all at once. A story loses a lot of its luster when you're forced to wait months for the next piece. It also eases development; since I don't necessarily work or write linearly, I have to shelve good ideas for future parts of the story in lieu of forcing out playable ideas now. I'll let you guys know when the Kickstarter goes live here.

For those who have supported us on Patreon so far, thank you so much! I'll be making a separate post on plans regarding you guys so you don't have to double-dip.

Bugfixes:

Fixed a crash that would occur when entering into a new area in certain cases.

Fixed a bug with Bite doing 0 damage.

Fixed a small bug with combat line dialogue.

Fixed a bug with some movement abilities putting units out of bounds (still).

Fixed an animation bug that would cause multiple animations to fail to play at the same time.

Fixed a bug with certain types of hitboxes not updating.

Misc: