Sackboy™: A Big Adventure update for 11 January 2023

Sackboy: A Big Adventure - January 11th Patch is Now Available

Hello!

We are back from the winter holidays and have a new update for you all today that includes fixes for the Steam Keyboard on Steam Deck and the Off-Screen Indicator, along with some other minor bug fixes.

And in case you missed them... We even released a couple of special costumes over the holidays!
  • New Year's Costume
  • Monkey King Costume

Both costumes are available for FREE download for Sackboy: A Big Adventure.
So be sure to add them both to your collection!

-Steven

PATCH NOTES:

  • The Steam Keyboard Can Now be Used to Rename Costumes on Steam Deck.
  • Fixed an Issue with the Off-Screen Indicator Not Always Disappearing in Online Games.
  • General Bug Fixes.

