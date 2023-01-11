Sackboy: A Big Adventure - January 11th Patch is Now Available

Hello!

We are back from the winter holidays and have a new update for you all today that includes fixes for the Steam Keyboard on Steam Deck and the Off-Screen Indicator, along with some other minor bug fixes.

And in case you missed them... We even released a couple of special costumes over the holidays!

[url=https://store.steampowered.com/dlc/1599660/Sackboy_A_Big_Adventure/]

New Year's Costume

Monkey King Costume

[/url]

Both costumes are available for FREE download for Sackboy: A Big Adventure.

So be sure to add them both to your collection!

-Steven

PATCH NOTES: