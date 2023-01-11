Sackboy: A Big Adventure - January 11th Patch is Now Available

Hello!
We are back from the winter holidays and have a new update for you all today that includes fixes for the Steam Keyboard on Steam Deck and the Off-Screen Indicator, along with some other minor bug fixes.
And in case you missed them... We even released a couple of special costumes over the holidays!
[url=https://store.steampowered.com/dlc/1599660/Sackboy_A_Big_Adventure/]
- New Year's Costume
- Monkey King Costume
[/url]
Both costumes are available for FREE download for Sackboy: A Big Adventure.
So be sure to add them both to your collection!
-Steven
PATCH NOTES:
- The Steam Keyboard Can Now be Used to Rename Costumes on Steam Deck.
- Fixed an Issue with the Off-Screen Indicator Not Always Disappearing in Online Games.
- General Bug Fixes.
Changed files in this update