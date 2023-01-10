 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Northern Journey update for 10 January 2023

A little amendement to recent update. Slingtweak!

Share · View all patches · Build 10293985 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The sling has been altered a bit. Now it will automatically reload after a throw, and start swinging again.
If you want to lower it, just rightclick mouse, and it will be lowered after reload.
This was done to make it a bit faster, and to always keep it loaded.

Changed files in this update

Northern journey – depot Depot 1639791
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link