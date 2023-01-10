The sling has been altered a bit. Now it will automatically reload after a throw, and start swinging again.
If you want to lower it, just rightclick mouse, and it will be lowered after reload.
This was done to make it a bit faster, and to always keep it loaded.
Northern Journey update for 10 January 2023
A little amendement to recent update. Slingtweak!
