DDNet 16.7 released

DDNet 16.7 has been released with the following changes:
- [Client] Default to Vulkan graphics backend (higher FPS) and handle errors [Jupeyy]
- [Client] Implement exact matches in search and exclude strings using "" in serverbrowser
- [Client] Register protocol (ddnet://ger2.ddnet.org) and file extensions (.demo and .map) on client launch on Windows [Robyt3]
- [Client] Register protocol and file extensions on macOS during installation
- [Client] Render bar below server browser to show loading progression [Robyt3]
- [Client] Allow translations to reorder string substitutions [heinrich5991]
- [Client] Ignore connecting players in search terms when "Filter connecting players" is on
- [Client] Adjust no weak prediction to updated server code [Jupeyy]
- [Client] Copy the demo timeline markers when slicing a demo [Robyt3]
- [Client] Handle ordinal joystick hat keys as combined cardinal hat keys [Robyt3]
- [Client] Add support for hot-plugging gamecontrollers [Robyt3]
- [Client] Register application separately to specify its displayed name [Robyt3]
- [Client] Fix signed integer overflow on client input message [Robyt3]
- [Client] Fix undefined behavior when unpacking snapshot deltas [Robyt3]
- [Client] Remove possible overflow in str_comp_filenames [Chairn]
- [Client] Fix edge cases where demo tick seeking did not work [Robyt3]
- [Client] Fix smooth zooming overshooting the target zoom level [Robyt3]
- [Client] Add button that tells you how to save power
- [Client] Colorify BW & F-DDrace gamemodes [NouaaTW & fokkonaut]
- [Editor] Add tooltips for the buttons that open directories and files [Robyt3]
- [Editor] Add separate ed_limit_max_zoom_level for editor, fix editor smooth zooming when joining/reloading game [Robyt3]
- [Editor] Deactivate editor hotkeys while dialog or editbox is active [Robyt3]
- [Editor] Fix issues when closing multiple editor popups at the same time [Robyt3]
- [Server] Make restart command work [Robyt3]
- [Server] Send laser objects as DDNetLaser with type [fokkonaut]
- [Server] Add README.md for the mastersrv, briefly explaining the setup [heinrich5991]
- [Server] Add tool to manually ping the mastersrv [heinrich5991]
- [Server] Persist AFK state of players on map change, fix players always being considered AFK with sv_max_afk_time 0 [Robyt3]
- [Server] Fix scoreboard showing wrong best time
- [Server] Swap times should be per player, not per team
- [Server] Improve move_sqlite script to adapt timezone [Zwelf]
