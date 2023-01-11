Patch notes for Jan 11

- Sandbox Mode (an open-ended task with customizable input, for experimentation/exploration)
- Alternative color schemes (black-on-white, white-on-gray, amber phosphor, and a more accurate P1 green phosphor)
- In-manual ASCII table
- More in-game help near the beginning of the game
- Arrow key navigation for menus
- Many miscellaneous bug fixes
SIC-1 update for 11 January 2023
