SIC-1 update for 11 January 2023

Patch notes for Jan 11

Build 10293953

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Sandbox Mode (an open-ended task with customizable input, for experimentation/exploration)
  • Alternative color schemes (black-on-white, white-on-gray, amber phosphor, and a more accurate P1 green phosphor)
  • In-manual ASCII table
  • More in-game help near the beginning of the game
  • Arrow key navigation for menus
  • Many miscellaneous bug fixes

