Once Upon A Siege update for 10 January 2023

BETA 3.1

Build 10293944 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added interactive Quick Game Guide screens to the Space Station.
  • Added first version of a splash screen to the game... finally.
  • Moved the Fast Travel menu to the wrist. No matter how long or short the player's arms are, all can now reach.
  • Removed player collision with dead Npc's. They don't act as walls anymore.
  • Fallen blocks that are sitting on top of other fallen blocks have physics enabled and no longer behave as walls.
  • Fixed bug where destroyed Ram Tower would add itself twice to the destruction tally.
  • Adjusted Small Upgrade prices to be more affordable at lower levels.

