- Added interactive Quick Game Guide screens to the Space Station.
- Added first version of a splash screen to the game... finally.
- Moved the Fast Travel menu to the wrist. No matter how long or short the player's arms are, all can now reach.
- Removed player collision with dead Npc's. They don't act as walls anymore.
- Fallen blocks that are sitting on top of other fallen blocks have physics enabled and no longer behave as walls.
- Fixed bug where destroyed Ram Tower would add itself twice to the destruction tally.
- Adjusted Small Upgrade prices to be more affordable at lower levels.
Once Upon A Siege update for 10 January 2023
BETA 3.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
