- Added color coding to Inventory item change rate text and bars
- When an inventory item count is not changing because it is full, shows the delta rate as “=”. When inventory item count is not changing because it is empty, continues to display delta rate as “~”
- Fixed incorrect inventory rate change information being displayed while scrolling
- Added highlights to inventory list sliders to indicate rate of change
- Normalized some prices for Grain, Stone, and Wood processing upgrade research
Factory Town Idle Playtest update for 10 January 2023
Beta 1.38
Patchnotes via Steam Community
