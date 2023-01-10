 Skip to content

Factory Town Idle Playtest update for 10 January 2023

Beta 1.38

Beta 1.38

Build 10293856

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added color coding to Inventory item change rate text and bars
  • When an inventory item count is not changing because it is full, shows the delta rate as “=”. When inventory item count is not changing because it is empty, continues to display delta rate as “~”
  • Fixed incorrect inventory rate change information being displayed while scrolling
  • Added highlights to inventory list sliders to indicate rate of change
  • Normalized some prices for Grain, Stone, and Wood processing upgrade research

