Hotfix for Inquisitor - v2.7.2 | January 11

Updates to W40K: Inquisitor will be released. The updates will be applied automatically when your Steam client (in on-line mode) is restarted.
Patch v2.7.2
New
- Added dozens of extra entries to the Character Stats page, displaying additional useful information
- Two new Tarot seals added: one for the Tech-Adept and one for the Sororitas, aiding them in obtaining class-specific loot
- Consumable usage now stacks: players can now use the same type of consumable multiple times to increase their duration
Balance
- Increased the Ultimate Harbingers' spawn chance from 15% to 50% on Seasonal Missions
- The Whirlwind of Retribution skill for the Bolt Pistol & Chainsword now has the AoE tag
- Psalms effects now stack within a single item (except for the Uncreator and Binharic psalms for balance reasons. This is reflected in the tooltip as well.
Fixed
- Fixed an issue where random characters were not displayed correctly in Chinese, Japanese and Korean languages
- Fixed the tooltips for chests and shrines in Chinese, Japanese and Korean languages
- Fixed an issue where linebreaks were incorrectly inserted in certain texts in Chinese and Japanese languages
- Fixed an audio issue with the Astral Blessing warp anomaly
- Fixed the incorrect objective counter in the Mysterious Epidemic mission
- Fixed an issue where Escalation Shards were not dropping properly
- Fixed an issue where it was possible to sell purchased Seasonal Clamps back to the vendor
- Fixed an issue where it was possible to roll a Sororitas-specific godlike enchant for the Crusader
- Fixed an issue where on some occasions the player could not reach the weekly limit (200) for gathering Cortex Fragments
- Fixed an issue where the "Reroll all enchantments" feature sometimes removed enchants from items
- Fixed an issue where the Journey of Faith achievement was incorrectly rewarded to non-Sororitas characters
- Fixed missing buff tooltips for several enchantments
QoL
- Added tooltips for the Code Crafting page to help the player determine exactly which psalms are needed for crafting
- All inoculator components can now be seen at Metrodora at all times (even the locked ones, with the corresponding unlock criterias). Also, selecting one type of component now filters out all the other types for easier use
