Jerma's Big Adventure 2 Trailer and Steam Page

Share · View all patches · Build 10293846 · Last edited 11 January 2023 – 00:09:13 UTC by Wendy

Behold, Jerma's Big Adventure 2!

The official sequel to "Jerma's Big Adventure" is in development!

Wishlist now on Steam!

Jerma's Big Adventure 2 on Steam

Watch the first trailer here:



Become renowned funny-man live streamer Jerma985 in this upcoming free genre-jumping adventure!

It is up to you to appease the restless live chat audience and climb your way up to internet-clown fame.

Hop between multiple in-universe video games—including snippets from the RPG "Paper Jerma" and the psychological horror game "Peep the Horror"—to quench the ravenous hunger of the chat.

Keep up to date on the game's development by following twitter.com/worblir.

More links: linktr.ee/worblir