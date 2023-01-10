 Skip to content

Jerma's Big Adventure update for 10 January 2023

Jerma's Big Adventure 2 Trailer and Steam Page

10 January 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Behold, Jerma's Big Adventure 2!

The official sequel to "Jerma's Big Adventure" is in development!

Wishlist now on Steam!

Jerma's Big Adventure 2 on Steam

Watch the first trailer here:

Become renowned funny-man live streamer Jerma985 in this upcoming free genre-jumping adventure!

It is up to you to appease the restless live chat audience and climb your way up to internet-clown fame.

Hop between multiple in-universe video games—including snippets from the RPG "Paper Jerma" and the psychological horror game "Peep the Horror"—to quench the ravenous hunger of the chat.

Keep up to date on the game's development by following twitter.com/worblir.

More links: linktr.ee/worblir

