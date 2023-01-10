 Skip to content

Hellpit update for 10 January 2023

Bug Fix: 11 Jan 2023

Build 10293759 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fasten the camera transition during spawning.Previous camera transition is too long, making it annoying
  • Player can get 'stuck' at the edge of the platform, this enable player to cheat and jump again although
    player should be falling.
  • Disable collider for wooden beam when fully retract, player can cheat by going to start of wooden beam
    and stay afloat when wooden beam fully retract.
  • Fix level 1 and level 2 minor cosmetic & platforming issue.

