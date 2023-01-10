- Improved the complexity of the navmesh
- Removed blockers for Enemy so now they can reach tight places
- Sprint head movement was adjusted (lowered the headbob)
- Photo taking bug was fixed (you can take pictures now)
- Spirits drop increased
Vampire Tourist update for 10 January 2023
Patch Notes for Release 0.2.3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update