Vampire Tourist update for 10 January 2023

Patch Notes for Release 0.2.3

Build 10293653 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Improved the complexity of the navmesh
  • Removed blockers for Enemy so now they can reach tight places
  • Sprint head movement was adjusted (lowered the headbob)
  • Photo taking bug was fixed (you can take pictures now)
  • Spirits drop increased

