Minor Update - Bugfixes and Feature Requests

Hello everyone! Made a few improvements today!

Check that a custom map exists in the maps folder before trying to load it. If not, it sends you to the settings page. We can file this one under "things I should have thought of sooner."

Cross Tower: Moved the panel on the back to become a panel on the front. Can't believe I'm still finding these.

Cross Tower: Added some view obstruction to the central area, because it was REALLY confusing which section you were in, the way it was.

Inverted mouse setting. Per request! Technically not tested on controller, so if you play on controller let me know if it works. It should, it's essentially just one negative sign and identical logic.

Scoreboard text resizes after reaching 999. If that doesn't make you nervous, I don't know what will.

Hitting the menu key while solving no longer brings up a copy paste menu. I spent like twenty minutes trying to script this and it turned out it was a single checkbox on the node I had to uncheck. #ProgrammerLife

New Paintings! Courtesy of two members of our awesome community. They're hanging in the library. If you'd like to claim a library puzzle with a painting, I'm still taking them. 10x10

Bigger reticle option. Also has better contrast: a white cross with an outline. I think it looks pretty nice. Already trying to figure out how to work it into a puzzle...

Auto sprint wasn't persisting through game loads, now it should. I forgot to load it back in on game start.

These were all brought to me from players, and I want to take another second to say how grateful I am people are finding, playing, and enjoying the game. It's been basically three months since this kicked into gear and it's been incredibly rewarding, and the input from players has made this a much, much better game. Thanks for everything!

Brenton